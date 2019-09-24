Image copyright Getty Images for dcp Image caption Linda (L) and Kevin O'Leary (R) in 2017

Canadian authorities have charged Linda O'Leary, the wife of businessman and reality TV star Kevin O'Leary, over a fatal boat collision.

Mrs O' Leary, 56, is charged with the careless operation of a vessel.

The man operating the other boat, Richard Ruh, 57, of New York state, is also facing charges.

A Canadian woman and an American man were killed in last month's collision in Ontario.

Gary Poltash, a 64-year old American from Florida died at the scene. Susanne Brito, a 48-year-old Ontario woman, died in hospital three days afterwards. They were both on the boat operated by Mr Ruh.

Three people were also injured.

Mrs O'Leary was the operator of the vessel she was on board, Ontario Provincial Police told the BBC.

The incident took place on a lake in southern Ontario shortly before midnight on 24 August.

Both Mrs O'Leary and Mr Ruh were charged under Canada's Shipping Act by the Ontario Provincial Police on Tuesday.

Mrs O'Leary faces a maximum penalty of 18 months in jail, or a C$1m fine ($755,000; £605,380), according to police. She is scheduled to appear in court on 29 October.

Mr O'Leary was a passenger on the boat at the time of the incident and offered his condolences to the victims shortly after the incident.

On Tuesday he issued a further statement to the media through a representative, saying that following the police investigation he has "no further comment other than to say that our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of those who lost loved ones in this awful tragedy".

He is known for appearances on the reality show Shark Tank in the US and Dragons' Den in Canada.

Mr O'Leary made an unsuccessful bid for the leadership of the federal Conservatives in Canada in 2017.

The lake district where the incident took place is popular summer getaway destination located about 200km (125 miles) north of Toronto.