Candidates seeking the Democratic Party's nomination to fight President Donald Trump's re-election bid in 2020 have gathered for an event in Iowa.

The Polk County Steak Fry comes less than five months ahead of the state's caucuses - the first to take place nationwide in each presidential election.

Event organisers said more than 12,000 people attended the fundraiser.

Of the 19 Democrats left in the running, 17 appeared on Saturday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Senator Kamala Harris danced her way into the Steak Fry on Saturday

Image copyright Scott Olson Image caption Ms Harris was not the only one to enter to music, with Senator Amy Klobuchar also marching in accompanied by drummers

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Candidates got a chance to show off their skill on the grill, with former Vice President Joe Biden flashing a smile for the cameras

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Candidates laid out their policies to the crowds, including Senator Bernie Sanders...

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Senator Elizabeth Warren...

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former congressman Beto O'Rourke...

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption ...and Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption But there was still time to greet supporters - or in Senator Cory Booker's case, stop for a selfie

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Plenty of food accompanied the political speeches

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The rain did little to dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 12,000 people attended - a record number, organisers said

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nearly all the Democratic Party hopefuls showed up on Saturday

