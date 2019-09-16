Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Sackler family owns Purdue Pharma, makers of OxyContin

The Sacklers have become one of the world's most controversial families.

They are the owners of Purdue Pharma, a pharmaceutical company that produces the opioid painkiller OxyContin.

As a result, the family has been accused of fuelling a deadly opioid crisis in the US that has killed more than 200,000 people in two decades.

Purdue and the Sacklers have denied allegations in lawsuits that they contributed to the opioid crisis, and have pointed to heroin and fentanyl as more significant culprits than prescription painkillers.

The family has also long been known for philanthropy, with museum wings, galleries and even escalators across the world named after them.

On Sunday Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy protection, as part of the company's efforts to deal with the thousands of lawsuits it is facing in connection with the opioid crisis.

Last week, the firm had reached a tentative deal to settle most of those lawsuits.

So who are the Sacklers, and what is the scale of the opioid crisis?

Reuters US opioid deaths 399,000deaths were linked to opioids between 1999 and 2017 218,000 of these deaths were linked to prescription opioids

47,600 people died of an opioids overdose in 2017

192die from an opioid overdose every day Source: US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, DrugAbuse.gov

AFP The scale of US addiction 1.7 millionpeople addicted to prescription opioids in 2017 80% of heroin users started by using prescription opioids

191 million opioid prescriptions were dispensed in 2017

$78.5 billion- the annual cost to the country of opioid addiction Source: US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, DrugAbuse.gov

Getty Images The Sackler family $13 billion- the family's estimated wealth in 2016 $270 million - Purdue Pharma's settlement with the state of Oklahoma

2,600states, local governments taking legal action against them Source: Forbes, New York attorney general