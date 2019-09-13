Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested the suspects

Canada's top police organisation has charged one of its senior officials with violating national security laws.

Cameron Ortis, a civilian member of the RCMP, is accused of breaching the Security of Information Act and the Criminal Code.

Few other details have been released about the alleged offences. He was reportedly held on Thursday in Ottawa.

The RCMP would only say that the offences occurred "during his tenure as an RCMP employee".

Global News Canada reports that Mr Ortis is a director general of an intelligence unit within the RCMP.

According to CBC News, he has expertise in East Asian affairs.

Back in 2008 Mr Ortis was working as a senior intelligence research specialist with the RCMP national security criminal investigations unit, according to an old programme from a policing cyberspace conference in Vancouver.