Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Family and friends mourn those lost in California dive-boat fire.

The crew of the boat destroyed by a fire off California's coast were not aware of any mechanical issues with the vessel, investigators say.

"Initial interviews of three crew members revealed that no mechanical or electrical issues were reported," the National Transportation Safety Board said.

The cause of the blaze that killed 34 people is yet to be determined.

The boat caught fire on 2 September as passengers slept below deck.

Only five people survived, all crew. The 75-foot-long (23m) scuba-diving boat was anchored metres off Santa Cruz Island, about 90 miles (145km) west of Los Angeles.

Rescue crew recovered the body of the last victim from the water on Monday, police said.

"DNA testing is still being conducted to confirm identities of 7 of the 34 victims recovered," Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.