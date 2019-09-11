A Chinese business woman accused of lying to gain access to US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club has been found guilty by a jury in Florida.

Yujing Zhang, 33, was arrested in March and charged with making false statements to a federal officer and illegally entering a restricted area.

She now faces up to six years in prison.

Zhang, who acted as her own lawyer, maintained her innocence during her closing arguments.

As the trial concluded, Zhang told jurors: "I do think I did nothing wrong," the Miami Herald reported.

Zhang was arrested on 30 March at the president's club carrying two Chinese passports, a computer and four mobile phones, agents said.

She had told security at Mar-a-Lago that she was there to go to the pool, and later told a receptionist she was there for a United Nations event that prosecutors argued she knew had been cancelled.

"Due to a potential language barrier issue," staff believed she was related to a club member and let her in, court documents said.