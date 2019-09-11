Trump plans ban on sale of flavoured e-cigarettes

Image copyright Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has announced that his administration will ban flavoured e-cigarettes, after a spate of vaping-related deaths.

Mr Trump told reporters vaping was a "new problem", especially for children.

US Health Secretary Alex Azar said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would finalise a plan to take all non-tobacco flavours off the market.

There have been six deaths across 33 states and 450 reported cases of lung illness tied to vaping.

Many of the 450 reported cases are young people, with an average age of 19.

Michigan this month became the first US state to ban flavoured e-cigarettes.

Joining Mr Trump at the White House on Wednesday, Mr Azar said it would take the FDA several weeks to distribute the new guidance on e-cigarettes.

He also said the agency would take enforcement action if they determined children are being intentionally attracted to e-cigarettes.

US First Lady Melania Trump this week tweeted that she was "deeply concerned about the growing epidemic of e-cigarette use in our children".

She was present at Wednesday's announcement alongside the president, Mr Azar and FDA officials.

Mr Trump told reporters his administration would implement strong rules to protect "innocent children".

Health officials are still investigating whether a particular toxin or substance is causing the vaping-related illnesses, or whether it's the result of heavy usage.