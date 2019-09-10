Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mille crêpes cakes are made up of layers of delicately thin pancakes and cream

A New York delivery driver who had access to a warehouse full of high-end cakes worth $90 (£73) each is accused of stealing them to resell for profit.

David Lliviganay is alleged to have stolen some $90,000 worth of Lady M Confections' cakes.

The company is famous for its signature Mille Crêpes cake, popular with celebrities and on Instagram.

Mr Lliviganay is said to have stolen more than 1,000 of the pastries over a period of months.

He pleaded guilty to petty larceny earlier this year and is due to be sentenced later this month, but a new civil lawsuit has been filed in New York by the pâtisserie owners, The New York Times reports.

According to the lawsuit, Mr Lliviganay took cakes from the company's freezers, starting in November last year until February this year, and sold them on to other vendors.

He was caught on surveillance camera taking cakes on several occasions, according to court papers.

The company learned of the scheme when it found out the crêpe cakes were being resold at a discount, the lawsuit alleges. It is seeking to recover the cost of the missing cakes as well as damages.

The coveted Mille Crêpes cakes, which can be worth up to $90 a pop, are made up of a stack of thin pancakes, layered with cream.

The high-end bakery - which has been featured in Oprah Winfrey's magazine and on Martha Stewart's show - began life in New York in 2002 and now has outlets in the US and Asia.

You may also be interested in: