US President Donald Trump's strategist has said the Trump family are "a dynasty that will last for decades".

Brad Parscale, manager of Mr Trump's re-election campaign, told a Republican convention in California that the president's family possess "amazing capabilities".

He cited Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, both of whom hold White House positions, and Donald Jr.

Mr Trump is the only one in his family to hold elected office.

Speaking to party delegates in Indian Wells, California, on Saturday, Mr Parscale said: "The Trumps will be a dynasty that will last for decades, propelling the Republican Party into a new party.

"One that will adapt to changing cultures. One must continue to adapt while keeping the conservative values that we believe in."

But he resisted speculating on whether the Trump children would run for office.

"I just think they are a dynasty," Mr Parscale told the Associated Press news agency.

"I think they are all amazing people with... amazing capabilities."

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have both served as White House presidential advisors since he took office in January 2017.

According to 2018 book Fire and Fury by journalist Michael Wolff, Ivanka Trump planned to become the first-ever female president of the US.

Ms Trump had made a "deal" with her husband that should one of them ever get the chance to run for president, it should be her, wrote Wolff.