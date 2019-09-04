Image copyright Getty Images

A former Obama White House counsel has been found not guilty of lying to officials and concealing information about his lobbying efforts in Ukraine.

The case against Gregory Craig arose from the US investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Prosecutors said his 2012 lobbying was linked to ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort's political work in Ukraine.

Mr Craig was the only appointee of a Democratic administration charged as a result of Robert Mueller's inquiry.