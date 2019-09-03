Alabama teen admits killing five family members

A 14-year-old boy in Alabama has confessed to killing five members of his own family, US police say.

Those killed were the boy's father, stepmother and siblings, local media report. Three were found dead at the scene while the other two died in hospital.

Police say the boy, who has not been named, is assisting investigators.

There is no indication yet on any motive nor how he obtained the weapon used, a 9mm handgun.

The shooting happened late on Monday in the town of Elkmont.

Gun violence is common in the US - according to one monitoring site there have been almost 300 mass shootings this year alone.

Seven people were killed at the weekend in a series of random shootings in Texas, with the suspect identified as a 36-year-old man recently fired from his job.

Last month, separate attacks in El Paso and Dayton left 31 people dead.

More on US gun violence: