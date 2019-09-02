Image copyright Ventura County Fire Department Image caption Ventura fire-fighters struggled to get onboard to put out the blaze

Emergency services are trying to rescue dozens of passengers onboard a boat which is on fire near Santa Cruz Island, California in the US.

US media report that at least 30 people are missing with some fatalities but this has not been confirmed by authorities.

The vessel appears to be a diving boat and reports say some passengers may be trapped below deck.

The Ventura Fire department tweeted photos from fire-fighters at the scene.

"It's a large boat, and we know we have numerous fatalities. I don't have an exact number," Bill Nash a spokesperson for Ventura County told CNN.

Five crew members have been rescued as they were in the main cabin, US Coast Guard chief Aaron Bemis said on CNN.

Mr Bemis said the fire was so intense that authorities were unable to board the vessel to put it out.

The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning, at about 03:30 local time (10:30 GMT), when the boat was located on the north side of Santa Cruz island, in the Channel Islands National Park.

