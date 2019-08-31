'Multiple casualties' in Texas mass shooting

Image copyright AFP Image caption Victims were shot at random, polioce say

A mass random shooting in western Texas has left "multiple gunshot victims", local police say.

At least one gunman was said to have driven round the western city of Odessa and shot randomly at people.

A US Postal Service van is said to have been hijacked during the incident.

Police now say a suspect has been shot and killed and there is "no active shooter at this time", but reports of other suspects are being investigated.

CNN quoted Devin Sanchez, an Odessa city spokesman, as saying one person was confirmed dead and 10 were injured, while the New York Times cited the mayor of the neighbouring city of Midland as saying "we have two fatalities".

"A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people," Odessa Police said in a Facebook post.

"At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a US mail carrier truck."

Police in the neighbouring city of Midland said: "We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors."

They later posted: "It has been confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy [cinema complex] in Odessa. There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects."