Image copyright Getty Images

The personal assistant to US President Donald Trump has been forced to resign from the White House after leaking intimate information about his family.

Madeleine Westerhout, 29, was abruptly removed on Thursday after Mr Trump learned she had shared the details at a dinner with reporters early this month.

She was drinking and bragging about her access to Mr Trump during his vacation in New Jersey, CBS News reports.

Ms Westerhout had worked with Mr Trump since the first day of his presidency.

The White House revolving door: Who's gone?

The White House has declined to comment on her departure.

The New York Times, which first reported her firing, cited a White House source who said she is now considered a "separated employee" and would be barred from returning to the White House on Friday.

Described in US media as Mr Trump's gatekeeper, she had an office directly in front of Mr Trump's Oval Office in the West Wing.