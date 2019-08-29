US & Canada

Hurricane Dorian: 'Extremely dangerous' storm bears down on Florida

  • 29 August 2019
In this NOAA GOES-East satellite image, Hurricane Dorian leaves the Caribbean Sea and tracks towards the Florida coast taken at 14:20 UTC August 29, 2019 in the Atlantic Ocean. Image copyright Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian is expected to strengthen into an "extremely dangerous" storm as it heads towards the US mainland, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has warned.

Dorian is currently a category one hurricane, but could be at least category three by the time it reaches the mainland, news agency AP reports.

The storm is expected to hit somewhere between Florida and southern Georgia.

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has already declared a state of emergency.

He told residents it was "important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely".

The eye of the storm missed the main island of Puerto Rico as it headed north-west.

