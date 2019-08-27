A US federal judge has temporarily blocked a new law banning nearly all abortions in the state of Missouri after eight weeks of pregnancy from going into effect, reports say.

It was set to take effect on Wednesday.

The law would mean that abortions past eight weeks would be banned except in cases of medical emergency.

But US District Judge Howard Sachs said it was not to be enforced, pending litigation or further order of the court, Reuters reports.

"While federal courts should generally be very cautious before delaying the effect of State laws, the sense of caution may be mitigated when the legislation seems designed, as here, as a protest against Supreme Court decisions," the judge wrote in a court document cited by the news agency.

"The hostility to, and refusal to comply with, the Supreme Court's abortion jurisprudence is most obviously demonstrated in the attempt to push 'viability' protection downward in various weekly stages to 8 weeks."

The controversial legislation would ban abortions in cases of rape or incest. It declares Missouri to be a "sanctuary of life" that protects "pregnant women and their unborn children."