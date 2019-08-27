Image copyright Reuters Image caption Nearly empty shelves are shown at a grocery store as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico

The US territory of Puerto Rico has declared a state of emergency as it braces to be hit by a tropical storm churning through the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico.

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Dorian to develop into a hurricane within the next 24 hours.

The storm was 25km (15 miles) northwest of the island of St Lucia by Tuesday morning, according to the NHC.

The governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vázquez Garced, who declared the state of emergency for the US territory on Monday, has called on its citizens to prepare.

"I urge citizens to activate their emergency plan with caution and peace of mind," Ms Vázquez said on Twitter.

Around 360 shelters will be open across the island, the governor said.

The storm is expected to pass southwest of Puerto Rico as a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday night, before making landfall in the Dominican Republic on Thursday.

A tropical storm warning was also in effect for Martinique, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines, the NHC said in its latest advisory.