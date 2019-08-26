Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new charges

Image copyright DON EMMERT/Getty Images

Film producer Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to two additional charges of predatory sexual assault.

Mr Weinstein, 67, entered the plea in a Manhattan federal court.

He has already pleaded not guilty to raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on another woman in 2006.

Prosecutors have reportedly filed the new indictment to allow jurors to hear testimony from a third woman who has said Mr Weinstein raped her in 1993.

He has been accused of sexual harassment or abuse by over 75 women, which he denies.