Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jay Inslee speaks at the Iowa state fair

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee has dropped out of the crowded Democratic race for the White House.

Mr Inslee had made combating climate change his number one priority, but failed to attract national support.

According to US media, Mr Inslee is considering seeking a third term as governor of Washington state.

He is the latest candidate to drop out of the primary race after ex-Colorado governor John Hickenlooper and California congressman Eric Swalwell.

Mr Inslee announced his decision on MSNBC on Wednesday night, telling presenter Rachael Maddow that "it's become clear" that he would not become president.

"I'm not going to be the president, so I'm withdrawing tonight from the race," he said.

Mr Inslee said he would not endorse another candidate yet, but vowed to help any Democratic contender to Donald Trump "remove the climate denier from the White House".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How to pitch yourself to Iowa voters in five minutes

Mr Inslee had recently secured the 130,000 donors needed to participate in next month's debate, but had not cleared the 2% polling threshold among voters required for a debate invitation.

His polling struggles also prevented him from participating in a CNN town hall-style event on climate change, his signature issue.

On Thursday, former Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper announced that he was launching a bid for the US Senate.

Mr Hickenlooper dropped out last week.

