Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, says she is "annoyed and surprised" after Donald Trump cancelled his visit over the future of Greenland.

"Our preparations were well under way," she said, adding she had been looking forward to meeting the US president.

Ms Frederiksen reiterated that the island of Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, was "not for sale".

Mr Trump was scheduled to visit on 2 September, at the invitation of Denmark's Queen Margrethe II.

But last week, President Trump suggested that his administration was interested in buying Greenland - a suggestion that Ms Frederiksen at the time described as "absurd".

In a statement to reporters on Wednesday, the Danish leader said the president's two-day visit would have been an "opportunity to celebrate Denmark's close relationship to the US".

"This does not change the character of our good relations and we will continue our dialogue on how we can deal with challenges we are facing," she added.