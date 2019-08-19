Image copyright NY Daily News Image caption Eric Garner with wife Esaw

The New York City police officer involved in the 2014 chokehold death of an unarmed African American man has been fired.

Daniel Pantaleo was sacked over the death of Eric Garner, whose dying words "I can't breathe" became a rallying cry for protests against police brutality.

A civil rights investigation was launched in 2014 after a grand jury declined to indict on criminal charges.

Federal prosecutors declined to bring charges against the officer in July.

The decision, based on the recommendation of a department disciplinary judge, was announced by New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill on Monday.

In explaining his decision, Mr O'Neill said mobile phone video of Garner's death clearly shows the officer used a chokehold, which is banned by the New York Police Department (NYPD).

"Given his training" Mr Pantaleo "could reasonably be expected to be aware of the" physical danger of a chokehold, said Commissioner O'Neill.

