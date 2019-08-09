Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 54-year-old now trains other dressage competitors

A former US Olympian has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a shooting in New Jersey.

Michael Barisone, 54, was a member of the US dressage team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and now trains others.

Police charged him after a woman sustained "multiple gunshot wounds" at his farm training facility on Wednesday afternoon. He has not yet commented.

Mr Barisone and another man were also found injured, but not shot, at the scene by police.

The identity of the woman involved has not been confirmed by officials. She is in a stable condition after undergoing surgery, local reports say.

According to Mr Barisone's website, he trains both dressage horses and competitors at his Hawthorne Hill farm site in Long Valley, New Jersey.

His students include Alison Brock, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Police say they were alerted to the shooting at 14:13 local time (18:13 GMT) on Wednesday and recovered a handgun at the scene.

Mr Barisone was also charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, local prosecutors said.