Bodies found in hunt for two murder suspects

Image copyright RCMP handout Image caption Police released CCTV images of the two suspects spotted on 21 July

Canadian police believe they have found the bodies of two teenage fugitives suspected of three murders, including that of a US-Australian couple.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have been on the run since late July, when three bodies were found in northern British Columbia.

They were later spotted 3,300km (2,050 miles) east, near Gillam, Manitoba, where police concentrated their search.

Two bodies were found nearby on Wednesday.