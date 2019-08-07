Bodies found in hunt for two murder suspects
- 7 August 2019
Canadian police believe they have found the bodies of two teenage fugitives suspected of three murders, including that of a US-Australian couple.
Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have been on the run since late July, when three bodies were found in northern British Columbia.
They were later spotted 3,300km (2,050 miles) east, near Gillam, Manitoba, where police concentrated their search.
Two bodies were found nearby on Wednesday.