Trump: US must condemn white supremacy

Image copyright EPA

President Donald Trump has condemned "racism, hatred and white supremacy" in an address following mass shootings that left 29 dead in Texas and Ohio.

He called for mental health gun control reforms, an end to the glorification of violence in society and the death penalty for those behind the shootings.

"Mental health and hate pull the trigger, not the gun," Mr Trump said, speaking at the White House on Monday.

He did not express support for gun control measures proposed in Congress.

"In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy," Mr Trump said on Monday. "These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America."

The president outlined a number of policies, including more co-operation between agencies and social media companies, mental health laws, and changes to the culture of glorification of violence.

He called for red flag laws that would allow law enforcement authorities to take away weapons from individuals believed to be a threat to themselves or others.

Mr Trump said government agencies must work together and identify individuals who may commit violent acts, prevent their access to firearms and also suggested involuntary confinement as a way to stop potential attackers.

"Today, I'm also directing the Department of Justice to propose legislation ensuring that those who commit hate crimes and mass murders face the death penalty and that this punishment be delivered decisively and quickly."