El Paso and Dayton: Who were the victims?

In less than 24 hours, 29 people lost their lives in two mass shootings in the US.

They were buying school supplies, doing their weekly shop, enjoying a night out with friends.

Here is what we know about the people who were killed as they went about their daily lives.

The victims of El Paso, Texas

Jordan and Andre Anchondo

Mother-of-three Jordan Anchondo, 24, is believed to have died protecting her two-month-old baby from the gunman in the El Paso Walmart.

The little boy's injuries suggested she was trying to shield him from the bullets, doctors told Jordan's sister Leta Jamrowski.

"So when she got shot, she was holding him and she fell on him, so that's why he broke some of his bones," she told the Associated Press (AP) news agency as she waited for news of her brother-in-law, Andre.

"So he pretty much lived because she gave her life."

Andre's grandfather confirmed he had died to AP on Sunday.

They had been shopping for back-to-school supplies when they were killed.

Elsa Mendoza de la Mora

Elsa Mendoza de la Mora was a special needs teacher who lived just across the border in Ciudad Juárez.

She came across the border most weekends to visit friends and relatives.

Her husband and son were waiting outside in the car when she was shot and killed.

Angie Englisbee

Thought to be the oldest victim of the two mass shootings, Angie Englisbee, 86, last spoke to her son at 10:30 local time on Saturday morning, while she was in the check-out queue at Walmart.

Minutes later, the gunman entered.

Her distraught daughter was later filmed at the scene, begging for information about her mother.

Her family confirmed to CNN she had died on Sunday.

Arturo Benavides

The 67-year-old bus driver was described to news website Buzzfeed as "a strong-willed, caring, giving, and special person" by his niece, Jacklin Luna.

She had earlier appealed on Facebook for information about her uncle.

He had been out with his wife, who managed to escape.

Iván Filiberto Manzano

From Ciudad Juárez, Mexico,he leaves a wife and two children, aged five and seven.

María Eugenia Legarreta Rothe

María Eugenia Legarreta Rothe, who was from Chihuahua, Mexico, was in El Paso to pick up her daughter form the airport, but stopped at Walmart on the way to get a few household items.

Gloria Irma Márquez

Gloria, who was also from Ciudad Juárez, was with a relative in El Paso.

Jorge Calvillo García, of Torreón, Mexico

Sara Esther Regalado and Adolfo Cerros Hernández, of Ciudad Juárez and Aguascalientes, Mexico

The victims of Dayton, Ohio

Lois Oglesby

A mother of two who worked at a children's nursery in Dayton, the 27-year-old had only recently returned from maternity leave for her second child.

"She was a wonderful mother, a wonderful person," her friend, Derasha Merrett, told the Dayton Daily News. "I have cried so much, I can't cry anymore."

Megan Betts

It is thought that Megan Betts, 22, was one of her brother Connor's first victims. She was studying environmental science.

Saeed Saleh, 38

Derrick Fudge, 57

Logan Turner, 30

Nicholas Cummer, 25

Thomas McNichols, 25

Beatrice Warren Curtice, 36

Monica Brickhouse, 39

We will update this article as more information becomes available.