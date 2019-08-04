Image copyright EPA Image caption Shoes littered the ground at the crime scene, abandoned by those fleeing

The sister of the gunman is among nine people killed in the attack in Dayton, Ohio, police said on Sunday.

Megan Betts, 22, was confirmed as being among the dead at a news conference at which the victims were named.

At least 27 people were injured in the shooting, the second in the US within 24 hours. At least 20 others were killed in El Paso, Texas, hours before.

Police confirmed they killed the Dayton gunman at the scene within a minute of him opening fire.

Officials said they were still investigating possible motives, but said all the deceased were killed in the same area.

"It's hard to imagine that there was much discrimination in the shooting... it happened in a very short period of time."

The Gun Violence Archive, which categorises mass shootings as four or more people shot or killed, says there have been 251 so far this year.

What happened in Dayton?

The shooting began at 01:07 local time (05:07 GMT) in the Oregon district of the city centre.

The local mayor said the gunman wore body armour and came carrying extra ammunition for his .223-calibre assault rifle with high-capacity magazines.

Police said all the fatalities happened outside in the street.

Assistant Police Chief Matt Carper told reporters that officers managed to take down the gunman.

"Our people are very well trained for a situation like this," he said, adding it was "very fortunate that the officers were in close proximity".

Nan Whaley told reporters she was "amazed" by the quick response of the officers which she said prevented further deaths, but also stressed it would be a "very, very difficult time" for families of victims.

"As a mayor, this is a day that we all dread happening," she said. "What's very sad is I've got messages from mayors across the country - it's sad that we've all gone through it."

Footage posted on social media showed people running as dozens of gunshots echoed through the streets.

It is thought the shooting took place outside Ned Peppers Bar on E 5th Street. The bar later posted on social media its staff were safe.

Jae Williams told the BBC he was at a nearby rap performance when people were told to evacuate.

"I was very shocked," he said. "We all evacuated quickly and safely. We were told to avoid the Oregon district."

"I got to my car, I could see cops, multiple ambulances."

Another eyewitness told Reuters they had been in a nearby nightclub, Newcom's, when the shooting happened. "The screams, the cruisers, the chaos... the security guards and themselves were running around and telling people to get out and just how everybody was acting, you knew something was wrong," she said.

"And then when you came outside, as soon as you hit the front street, you've seen the bodies, you knew this was different. You knew it was something that you never thought of experiencing, never experienced, wouldn't want anyone to experience."

Nearby hospitals had received 27 people and discharged 15 by 10:00 local time.

Who was the attacker?

Hours after he had been named by the media, police officials confirmed the shooter's identity as 24-year-old Connor Betts from Bellbrook, Ohio.

Police searched his house earlier on Sunday.

Officials also listed the nine victims at a news conference, confirming to a reporter that 22-year-old Megan Betts was the gunman's sister.

US media reported that she was found dead in a car with her boyfriend.

Image copyright CBS News Image caption Connor Betts was identified as the attacker

"We don't know the thoughts of the shooter," Mayor Whaley said earlier.

FBI agents are also assisting police with the investigation.

Who are the victims?

Police listed all nine dead. All their families had been notified, officials said. They are:

Lois Oglesby, black female, 27

Megan Betts, white female, 22

Saeed Saleh, black male, 38

Derrick Fudge, black male, 57

Logan Turner, white male, 30

Nicholas Cummer, white male, 25

Thomas McNichols, black male, 25

Beatrice Warren Curtice, black female, 36

Monica Brickhouse, black female, 39

A vigil for the victims will be held at 20:00 local time in the Oregon district where the attack happened, Mayor Whaley announced.

What's been the reaction?

At a series of news conferences, Mayor Whaley asked people to think of those people "who went downtown on a Saturday night and thought they'd be safe".

She said that the Oregon district was "one of the safest places in the whole region".

"Frankly, we're at a situation now in our country that these are so random," she said.

She also said the city had gone through a "really tough year", drawing a comparison to a series of 14 tornadoes that hit Dayton in March.

"What really goes through my mind is one seems completely preventable," she said. "I just question when is enough, enough."

She earlier tweeted that she was "heartbroken" after the shooting, and thanked first responders.

On Twitter, singer Lizzo called on people not to "normalise" shootings, saying that her family in Dayton were safe "but that's not the case for nine other families".

On Twitter, singer Lizzo called on people not to "normalise" shootings, saying that her family in Dayton were safe "but that's not the case for nine other families".

Skip Twitter post by @lizzo Just got off the phone w/ fam in Dayton... it was a close call for them but that’s not the case for 9 other families



between this & the terrorist attack in El Paso & recent other shootings I feel completely helpless.. make noise & bring awareness.. vote.. don’t normalize this — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 4, 2019 Report

