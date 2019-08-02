Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emergency services were called to the Kennedy compound on Thursday

Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the granddaughter of Robert F Kennedy, has died, a family statement has confirmed.

The 22-year-old daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy's fifth child, Courtney, died on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the Kennedy residence in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. Ms Kennedy Hill was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital.

The Kennedy family has seen a number of tragedies including the assassination of Saoirse's grandfather in 1968.

A statement from the family made to local media said: "Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, promise and love."

A statement from her grandmother added: "The world is a little less beautiful today."

The 22-year-old was a communications major at Boston College, according to the New York Times.

The compound was the summer White House for President John F Kennedy in the 1960s.

President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas in 1963.