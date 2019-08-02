Image copyright Getty Images

US President Doanld Trump has withdrawn his choice for director of national intelligence amid criticism that the Texas congressman was under-qualified.

Mr Trump tweeted that he told Texas Republican John Ratcliffe that the nomination process would be "miserable" for him due to unfair media coverage.

Mr Ratcliffe thanked Mr Trump and said he did not want the job to become "a purely political and partisan issue".

Critics have accused Mr Ratcliffe of padding his intelligence credentials.

Our great Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe is being treated very unfairly by the LameStream Media. Rather than going through months of slander and libel, I explained to John how miserable it would be for him and his family to deal with these people.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

....John has therefore decided to stay in Congress where he has done such an outstanding job representing the people of Texas, and our Country. I will be announcing my nomination for DNI shortly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

Mr Ratcliffe was appointed by Mr Trump days after his aggressive questioning of former-Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the ex-FBI director who led an inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Last Tuesday, after Mr Ratcliffe was picked, Mr Trump defended him as the best man to control US intelligence agencies - a frequent target of criticism by Mr Trump.

I was humbled and honored that the President put his trust in me to lead our nation's intelligence operations and remain convinced that when confirmed, I would have done so with the objectivity, fairness and integrity that our intelligence agencies need and deserve. — John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) August 2, 2019

However, I do not wish for a national security and intelligence debate surrounding my confirmation, however untrue, to become a purely political and partisan issue. The country we all love deserves that it be treated as an American issue. — John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) August 2, 2019

Donald Trump never has been one to back away from a fight with the press. Yet here he is, publicly telling his selection for director of national intelligence that the appointment is not worth enduring the "slander and libel" of the "LameStream Media".

Perhaps the president has had a change of view. More probable, however, is that John Ratcliffe's chances of being successfully confirmed by the US Senate were diminishing by the day.

The drumbeat of negative information about Mr Ratcliffe's credentials-inflation was only exacerbating existing Senate concerns about his qualifications for the intelligence post. Prominent Republicans like Foreign Relations Committee Chair Richard Burr were signalling reluctance to support the president's choice.

It wouldn't take too many Republican defections to sink Mr Ratcliffe's nomination if it came to a vote.

This is far from the first time the president has seen a political appointment founder - either before or after confirmation - because of insufficient vetting or objections from unexpected sources.

At this point in his presidency it seems unlikely that Mr Trump will back away from his nominate-from-the-hip style of personnel selection, but it's also clear at this point that such an approach comes at a price.

"We need somebody strong that can really rein it in, because as I think you've all learned, the intelligence agencies have run amok," Mr Trump said. "They run amok."

The Director of National Intelligence (DNI) is appointed by the president and must be confirmed by the US Senate.

The position was created in the wake of the 11 September 2001 terror attacks. The DNI oversees the 16 civilian and military agencies that make up the US intelligence community.