Shooter reported at California garlic festival

Images posted on social media showed people running as shots rang out

Eleven people have reportedly been shot at a food festival in California, local media report.

The Gilroy Garlic Festival was about to finish for the weekend on Sunday evening, when there were reports of an active shooter at the site.

Video posted on social media showed people running amid general confusion.

The Santa Clara County Medical Center has so far admitted two victims, CBS reports.

"We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot," 13-year-old Evenny Reyes told the San Jose Mercury News.

The Gilroy Garlic Festival has been held annually since 1979. Christmas Hill Park, where the event was taking place, bans weapons of any kind, according to the festival's website.