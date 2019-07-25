Image copyright RCMP

Canadian police say two teenagers suspected of going on a killing spree are probably in hiding in a remote area close to where they were last seen.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted in connection with three murders in northern British Columbia.

They were last spotted in Gillam, Manitoba, about 3,300km (2,000 miles) from where the killings took place.

Mr Schmegelsky's father told media he believed his son wanted to die in a "blaze of glory".

Alan Schmegelsky told the Canadian Press he believed his son was "in pain" and wanted to die in confrontation with police.

"They're going to go out in a blaze of glory. Trust me on this. That's what they're going to do," he said.

Image copyright RCPM Image caption The family of victim Leonard Dyck said his death had "created unthinkable grief"

What are the pair accused of?

Mr Schmegelsky and Mr McLeod have been charged with the second-degree murder of 64-year old Leonard Dyck.

Image copyright New South Wales Police Image caption The bodies of Chynna Deese (left) and Lucas Fowler were discovered last week

His body was found burned near the pair's burnt-out van in northern British Columbia last Friday.

Four days earlier, the bodies of Australian-American couple Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese were found near their van along the side of a highway about 310 miles from where Mr Dyck's body was found.

The two young men, who had not spoken to family for days, were initially considered to be possible victims, but the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) later named them suspects in all three murders.

Where might they be now?

They were spotted driving a grey 2011 Toyota Rav 4 through northern Saskatchewan this week. Police say that vehicle was later seen on fire near Gillam, Manitoba, a small town of about 1,000 in the northern part of the province.

There have been no reports of stolen vehicles in the area, so police believe the pair are hiding out nearby.

"Our officers have conducted detailed and thorough searches of potential areas of interests and these searches continue," RCMP Cpl Julie Courchaine told media on Thursday.

She said the dense, wooded terrain was difficult to search.

"This is very challenging terrain," Ms Courchaine said. "This is a large area, there's lots of dense bush, forest, swampy areas, so it is very challenging."