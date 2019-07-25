Image copyright RCMP

Two Canadian teenagers suspected of killing an Australian-American couple have been charged with the murder of a third man.

Leonard Dyck was found shot dead in British Columbia last Friday near a burnt-out camper van belonging to Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

Days before, 500km (310 miles) away, tourists Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese were also found shot dead.

Police say arrest warrants have been issued for the two teenagers.

Mr McLeod, 19, and Mr Schmegelsky, 18, were seen driving out of the province and are suspected of being on the run.

What do we know about the victims?

On Wednesday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) identified the man as 64-year old Leonard Dyck, a resident of Vancouver.

His body was found close to Dease Lake and the two teenagers have been charged with second degree murder over his death.

Image copyright RCPM Image caption Mr Dyck's family said his death had "created unthinkable grief"

In a statement, Mr Dyck's family said they were "truly heartbroken by the sudden and tragic loss".

"His death has created unthinkable grief and we are struggling to understand what has happened," they added.

The couple killed, Mr Fowler, 23 and from Australia, and American Ms Deese, 24, were on a two-week-long road trip across Canada.

Mr Fowler had been working in the country.

Image copyright New South Wales Police Image caption The bodies of Chynna Deese (left) and Lucas Fowler were discovered last week

The couple were found shot dead 20km south of Liard Hot Springs - a popular tourist spot. Police believe they were killed on the night of 14 July.

Their 1986 blue Chevrolet minivan was found near their bodies, and eyewitnesses told media they had earlier seen the pair on the side of the road when their van had broken down.

What do we know about the suspects?

Mr McLeod and Mr Schmegelsky, both from Vancouver Island, had been on their way to Yukon territory for work last week and have not been in contact with their families since.

The pair were initially considered missing, but on Tuesday police named them as suspects in the deaths of Mr Fowler and Ms Deese.

A manhunt for the pair has been extended to the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba, where there have been reported sightings.

They were spotted driving a vehicle which was later discovered on fire in Manitoba on 24 July.

Police said the two were considered "armed and dangerous" and have warned the public not to approach them.