Two Canadian teenagers thought to be on the run are now the main suspects in the double murder of a young couple.

A burnt-out camper van belonging to the lifelong friends - Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18 - was discovered on Friday along the highway in northern British Columbia.

Days before, two tourists were found shot to death 500km (310 miles) away.

Police say Mr McLeod and Mr Schmegelsky have since been spotted driving out of the province and are now suspects.

They were previously described by police as missing, with the implication that they may also be victims of the killer.

A third unidentified body was found near the young men's burnt out van.

In a news release on Tuesday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) wrote: "Given these latest developments, Kam and Bryer are no longer considered missing. The RCMP are considering Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky as suspects in the Dease Lake suspicious death investigation and the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese."

Who was murdered?

Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and American Chynna Deese, 24 were on a two-week-long road trip across Canada, where Lucas Fowler had been working.

The bodies of Chynna Deese (left) and Lucas Fowler were discovered last week

The couple were found shot dead on the side of the Alaska highway 20km (12 miles) south of Liard Hot Springs - a popular tourist spot.

Police believe they were killed on the night of 14 July.

Their 1986 blue Chevrolet minivan was found near their bodies, and eyewitnesses told media they had earlier seen the pair on the side of the road when their van had broken down.

What do we know about the suspects?

Mr McLeod and Mr Schmegelsky had been on their way to Yukon territory for work last week and have not been in contact with their families since.

Police say they were spotted driving a grey 2011 Toyota Rav 4 through northern Saskatchewan.

They do not know their destination and have warned the public they are "considered dangerous" and should not be approached.

And the third body?

A body was found burned not far from Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky's van. It has not been identified but police believe he was a man in his 50s or 60s.

"It is unclear at this time how this deceased male might be connected with [the] vehicle fire or the two missing men," police said in a statement.