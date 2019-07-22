Football star Cristiano Ronaldo will not face charges after being accused of sexual assault, US prosecutors say.

Kathryn Mayorga, 34, had alleged that the former Real Madrid player assaulted her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

She reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement with the Portuguese star in 2010, but sought to reopen the case in 2018. He denied the allegations.

In a statement on Monday, Las Vegas prosecutors said the claims could not "be proven beyond reasonable doubt".

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

