The USS Boxer 'took defensive action' against the Iranian drone, President Trump said

President Donald Trump has said the US Navy shot down an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the USS Boxer "took defensive action" on Thursday after the drone came within about 1,000 yards (914m) of the vessel.

Iran is yet to comment. In June, Iran downed a US military drone in the region.

Earlier, Tehran said it had seized a "foreign tanker" and its 12 crew on Sunday for smuggling fuel in the Gulf.

Iran has been blamed by the US for a series of attacks on tankers since May in the world's key shipping area. Tehran denies all the accusations.

The recent developments have triggered fears of a military conflict in the region.