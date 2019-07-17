Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fallout from Trump's tweets attacking four congresswomen continues to embroil Washington

The US House of Representatives has voted to symbolically condemn President Donald Trump after a series of attacks aimed at four congresswomen.

The resolution denounced Mr Trump's "racist comments that have legitimised fear and hatred of New Americans and people of colour".

It passed by 240 votes to 187 in the Democratic-controlled chamber.

Mr Trump has defended his calls for the four women to leave the US, saying: "I don't have a Racist bone in my body!"

All Democratic members were joined by four Republicans and the chamber's sole independent, former Republican lawmaker Justin Amash, to approve the resolution.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the president said Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib "originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe" and should "go back".

The president did not explicitly name the women - all four of whom are US citizens - in his initial Twitter tirade, but the context made a clear link to the four Democratic congresswomen, who are known as The Squad.

The congresswomen dismissed the comments as a distraction on Monday, and urged people instead to focus on policies rather than the president's words.

Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib responded to the attacks at a press conference on Monday

A rancorous debate preceded the vote. Democrat John Lewis said that "at the highest level of government, there's no room for racism", while Republican Dan Meuser called the allegations a "ridiculous slander".

Democratic Representative Al Green meanwhile announced plans to file articles of impeachment against President Trump. The Democratic leadership has refused to pursue impeachment, despite increasing calls from members of their party to do so.