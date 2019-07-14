Power failure halts New York subway trains

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The 66th Street subway station was plunced into darkness

A power failure in New York has halted subway trains and trapped people in lifts.

The New York Fire Department said it was tackling a fire in an electrical transformer in Manhattan, the most densely populated of the city's five boroughs.

Street lights and traffic lights have been put out of action.

The local energy company - Con Edison - said about 40,000 people had been deprived of power.

The electricity cuts come on the anniversary of a massive power failure in 1977 that plunged the New York skyline into darkness and triggered widespread looting and arson.