A federal appeals court has rejected a case arguing that US President Donald Trump is unconstitutionally profiting through his hotel in Washington DC.

The case hinged on a law which bans the president from receiving "profit, gain, or advantage" from governments.

A three-judge panel ruled the attorneys general of Maryland and Washington DC, who brought the lawsuit, do not have sufficient standing to bring the case.

Mr Trump quickly took to Twitter to respond to the verdict.

"Word just out that I won a big part of the Deep State and Democrat induced Witch Hunt," he tweeted on Wednesday.

"I don't make money, but lose a fortune for the honour of serving and doing a great job as your President (including accepting Zero salary!)," he added.

The Trump International Hotel is located on Pennsylvania Avenue, just four streets from the White House.

It has become a popular favourite among Republican visitors to the city. In 2018, it generated revenue of over $40.8m (£31m), according to Mr Trump's financial disclosure forms.

What did the judge's say?

The three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit said the case lacked standing because they could not prove that nearby businesses were harmed by competition from Mr Trump's hotel.

Judge Paul Niemeyer wrote in the 36-page opinion: "The District and Maryland's interest in enforcing the Emoluments Clauses is so attenuated and abstract that their prosecution of this case readily provokes the question of whether this action against the president is an appropriate use of the courts, which were created to resolve real cases and controversies between the parties."

The opinion adds: "There is a distinct possibility - which was completely ignored by the District and Maryland... that certain government officials might avoid patronising the hotel because of the president's association with it."

"Even if government officials were patronising the hotel to curry the president's favour, there is no reason to conclude that they would cease doing so were the president enjoined from receiving income from the hotel. After all, the hotel would still be publicly associated with the president, would still bear his name, and would still financially benefit members of his family."

All three judges were appointed to the panel by Republican presidents.

Shortly before he becoming president, Mr Trump stepped back from running his company - the Trump Organization - however he still retains ownership of the real estate empire.

Washington DC's Trump International Hotel - as it is formally known - was opened in September 2016 - just months before Mr Trump won the presidential election.

The Trump Organization was granted a 60-year lease to inhabit the former Old Post Office from the federal government prior to his election.

In a statement Mr Trump's personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow, called the decision "a total victory".

"The decision states that there was no legal standing to bring this lawsuit in the first place," he said in a statement.

"This latest effort at presidential harassment has been dismissed with prejudice."

Attorneys General of Washington DC and Maryland have both previously said they would consider appeals the case further, perhaps all the way up to the Supreme Court.