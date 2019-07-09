Image copyright Wiegand Family via CBS News Image caption Chloe Wiegand, from Indiana, died on Sunday

The family of a toddler who died after falling 11 storeys from an open window on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship has blamed the company for the accident.

Chloe Wiegand, 1, fell after her grandfather put her on the railing of a children's play area, believing there was glass there, the family claims.

Royal Caribbean said it was "deeply saddened" but would not comment further to respect the family's privacy.

The family's lawyer said there should have been a warning sign on the window.

Chloe died from the fall on Sunday, while the ship was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Lawyer Michael Winkleman told US media in a statement that "Chloe wanted to bang on the glass" as she did during her brother's hockey games when she fell from the ship.

He said "her grandfather thought there was glass just like everywhere else, but there was not, and she was gone in an instant".

Mr Winkleman added that he felt there was "significant blame on the cruise line" as he thought it appeared to be a case of negligence.

The Wiegand family has remained in Puerto Rico as Chloe's grandfather, Salvatore Anello, is under investigation.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Mr Winkleman said there are many measures to prevent kids from falling out of windows, like screens, and questioned why there was ever an open window in an area designed for children to play in.

"When you put it in a kids' play area, you gotta do something to let people know that these can be opened so things like this don't happen," he said, CBS News reported.

Mr Winkleman told reporters the family felt "terrible", and that Mr Anello was "crying hysterically" when they spoke.

Royal Caribbean's statement to US media noted that the company has made a "Care Team available to assist the family with any resources they need". The company is co-operating with local authorities in the investigation.

Chloe's parents are Kimberly and Alan Wiegand. Mr Wiegand is a South Bend, Indiana, police officer.

Pete Buttigieg, South Bend's mayor and a 2020 presidential hopeful, tweeted his condolences on Tuesday.

Skip Twitter post by @PeteButtigieg We are saddened by the terrible accident that took the life of Officer Wiegand’s young daughter, and the city is holding this family in our hearts. https://t.co/suAIxHNn2W — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 9, 2019 Report

Puerto Rican police earlier told The Associated Press that Chloe had slipped from her grandfather's arms while she was held outside of the window, but this report has been disputed by the family and Indiana police.

Mr Winkleman did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the BBC.