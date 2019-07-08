US President Donald Trump has renewed his attack on the UK's ambassador in Washington saying "we will no longer deal with him".

In tweets on Monday he said Sir Kim Darroch was "not liked or well thought of within the US".

Sir Kim had described President Trump's administration as "inept" in leaked emails.

Mr Trump again criticised UK Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of Brexit, describing it as "a mess".

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.