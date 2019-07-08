Image copyright Florida Department of Law Enforcement Image caption Jeffrey Epstein is accused of running a vast network of underage girls

US billionaire and friend of the powerful, Jeffrey Epstein, has been formally charged in New York with running "a vast network" of underage girls for sex.

The indictment alleges he enticed minors to visit his Manhattan and Florida mansions between 2002 and 2005.

According to the charges, the girls, some as young as 14, were given hundreds of dollars for sex acts.

Epstein is expected to plead not guilty to the charges.

He faces one count of sex trafficking and one of sex trafficking conspiracy.

The 66-year-old financier was arrested on Saturday at Teterboro Airport after arriving from France on his private jet.

He is due to appear in court shortly. Reports suggest he could remain in custody until a bail hearing on Thursday.