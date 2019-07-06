Stronger quake rattles Southern California

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The earlier quake damaged motorways in Southern California

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake has rattled a desert area of Southern California, US meteorologists say, in the biggest tremor to strike in two decades.

It struck at the shallow depth of 0.9km (0.6 miles) and its epicentre was near the city of Ridgecrest, about 240km north-east of Los Angeles.

A 6.4 magnitude quake hit the same region on Thursday at a depth of nearly 11km.

There were reports of power outages after the new quake.

Thursday's event wrecked some homes in the region.

What do we know about the new quake?

It hit at 19:13 local time on Friday (03:19 GMT Saturday), the US Geological Survey (USGS) says.

There are reports of fires and other damage in Ridgecrest, the Los Angeles Times reports, quoting local emergency officials.

After Thursday's event, seismologists had been warning that aftershocks could continue for a prolonged period of time.

California is prone to earthquakes as it lies on the San Andreas Fault, that extends about 1,200km through the state.

Faults are regions where tectonic plates come together.