Manslaughter charges dropped against shot pregnant mum

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The case in Alabama has faced widespread criticism from rights groups

An Alabama district attorney has dropped manslaughter charges against a pregnant woman whose unborn child died after she was shot in the stomach.

Marshae Jones, 28, was allegedly shot by a co-worker while five months pregnant.

She was charged after police alleged that she had started the fight, endangering the child's life.

"There are no winners in this case, only losers in the sad ordeal," said prosecutor Lynneice Washington.

Womens rights advocates expressed outrage over the charges against Ms Jones.

The decision was announced by the Jefferson County District Attorney in a press conference on Wednesday.

The charges against the alleged shooter were dismissed following a failed indictment.