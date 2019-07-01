Image copyright Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels baseball team has confirmed the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. He was 27 years old.

The announcement was made on the team's Twitter page and came hours before they were scheduled to play against the Texas Rangers.

Details of his death were not made public, but the team said it happened in Texas. Major League Baseball (MLB) has cancelled Monday night's game.

Skaggs debuted in the MLB at age 20 as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The starting pitcher was drafted by the Angels in 2009. He had last pitched for the team on Saturday, according to the MLB.

So far this season he has opened 15 games, most recently on 29 June against the Oakland Athletics.

"Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family," the team said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time."

He was due to turn 28 in less than two weeks.

On Sunday, Skaggs posted a photo to Instagram of him and the team wearing cowboy hats with the caption "Howdy y'all".