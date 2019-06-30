Image copyright Reuters Image caption Up to 150,000 people are expected to take part in the march

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend WorldPride in New York, one of the largest LGBT celebrations in the world.

Up to 150,000 people are set to march, 50 years on from the Stonewall riots.

The riots came after a police raid on the Stonewall Inn and helped to energise the fight for gay equality. This year's march will start outside the inn.

It is expected to be the biggest Pride march in history.

WorldPride brings together lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people from all over the world to participate in a parade, rally and human rights conference. The event was last held in Lisbon in Portugal in 2017.

The New York march is the first WorldPride march to be held in the US.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line the streets.

This year's parade is around 2.5 miles (4km) long. It will pass by many LGBT landmarks including the Stonewall National Monument and the New York City Aids memorial.

A smaller Queer Liberation March and Rally is also being held. The organisers, Reclaim Pride Coalition, says that pride events including the one in New York have become too commercialised.

In a statement, the group said the alternative march was returning "this event to the people, celebrating our victories and recommitting to fight our current battles."

The New York Pride event will conclude with the WorldPride closing ceremony featuring performances from musical "The Prom."

San Francisco, Chicago and Seattle are also hosting their own events.