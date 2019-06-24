Image copyright Police handout Image caption Brendt Christensen was arrested in connection with Zhang's disappearance

An Illinois jury has found a former PhD student guilty in the kidnap and murder of a Chinese student after abducting her at a bus stop.

The court heard that Brendt Christensen, 28, beat Yingying Zhang to death with a baseball bat and decapitated her in July 2017.

At trial, Christensen's former girlfriend testified that Christensen had bragged about murdering Zhang, 26.

The same jury will determine Christensen will be sentenced to death.

Image copyright FBI Image caption Yingying Zhang is presumed dead after going missing in June 2017

Christensen's former girlfriend, Terra Bullis, testified that Christensen had confessed the murder to her while they attended a vigil for the Chinese student after she was reported missing.

Ms Bullis told the court that Christensen had grabbed her phone and typed into the note function: "It was me."

He added: "She is gone. Forever."

Ms Bullis said she agreed to wear a wire for the FBI in order to record her conversations with Christensen.

Jurors heard the secretly taped audio in court in which Christensen described Zhang's "valiant" attempt to fight back.