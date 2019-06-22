Bear falls asleep in wardrobe after entering home

Image copyright Missoula County Sheriff's Office Image caption Police released pictures of the bear in the wardrobe

A black bear has been found sleeping in a wardrobe after apparently locking itself into a room in a home in the US state of Montana.

Alerted to the intrusion in Butler Creek, police said the large mammal just yawned when officers knocked on the window to wake it up.

It eventually had to be tranquilised and removed.

Police warned people to lock up their homes as the bear reportedly tried at least two other doors in the area.

They said the bear had somehow entered a laundry room in the house and managed to bolt the door from the inside.

It began ripping the room apart before apparently feeling tired and climbing into the wardrobe for a nap.