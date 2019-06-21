The US Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a black inmate on death row in Mississippi, citing a prosecutor's exclusion of black jurors.

The justices ruled that prosecutors in the trials of Curtis Flowers unconstitutionally removed African-American jurors from selection.

Flowers, 49, has been tried six times for the 1996 murders of four furniture store workers in Winona, Mississippi.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissented in the 7-2 vote.

Flowers' case ended with a mistrial twice. In three trials, Flowers was convicted, but the Mississippi Supreme Court overturned the decision due to "numerous instances of prosecutorial misconduct", including discriminating against black jurors.

In this sixth trial prosecutors disallowed five of six black jurors. Flowers argued that prosecutors were again discriminating on basis of race.

But the Mississippi Supreme Court allowed the conviction to stand - a ruling the Supreme Court has now reversed.