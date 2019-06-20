Image copyright Getty Images

The US Supreme Court has ruled that a concrete cross honouring World War One soldiers can remain on state land, reversing a lower court decision.

The American Humanist Association had sued to remove the 32ft (9.7m) monument, saying it was an unlawful endorsement of Christianity.

But the top court said the 94-year-old cross was a "historical landmark" and destroying it would be disrespectful.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented in the 7-2 vote.

Justice Samuel Alito penned the court's majority opinion.

He wrote that though the cross is "undoubtedly a Christian symbol", the Bladensburg, Maryland, monument has come to represent "a symbolic resting place for ancestors who never returned home, a place for the community to gather and honour all veterans and their sacrifices for this Nation, and a historical landmark".

As such, the court's majority concluded, destroying or defacing the Bladensburg Cross "would not be neutral and would not further the ideals of respect and tolerance embodied in the First Amendment".

Justice Ginsburg, in the dissent, wrote that the cross violated the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment - that "demands governmental neutrality among religious faiths and between religion and non-religion".

She added: "By maintaining the Peace Cross on a public highway, the Commission elevates Christianity over other faiths, and religion over non-religion. "

But the majority concluded that due to the passage of time, "there was no way to be certain about the motivations" of the monument's creators.

"And this is often the case with old monuments, symbols, and practices," Justice Alito wrote. "Yet it would be inappropriate for courts to compel their removal or termination based on supposition."

While some residents had joined with the American Humanist Association to sue over the landmark, other organisations, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars group, had petitioned to save the cross, saying its removal could impact similar memorials across the country - including in Arlington National Cemetery.

The ruling does not offer a blanket support of all similar displays, however.

Justice Alito noted: "Retaining established, religiously expressive monuments, symbols, and practices is quite different from erecting or adopting new ones. The passage of time gives rise to a strong presumption of constitutionality."