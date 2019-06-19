Image copyright Reuters Image caption Nxivm leader Keith Raniere appearing in court in New York, Brooklyn

Leader of sex cult Nxivm Keith Raniere has been found guilty of all charges against him in a New York court.

Jurors issued the verdict against Raniere, 58, after a six-week trial in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors accused Raniere of overseeing a "slave and master" system in his group.

He was charged with crimes including racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking and possession of child pornography.

Raniere, who pleaded not guilty to all charges, could face life in prison.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

