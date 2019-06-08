Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Five numbers that explain US border crisis

The US will not impose trade tariffs on Mexico after the two countries reached a deal over immigration, US President Donald Trump has announced.

In a series of tweets, Mr Trump said tariffs due to be implemented on Monday would be "suspended indefinitely".

He had threatened to implement import duties of 5% unless Mexico stemmed the flow of migrants arriving at the US southern border.

Exact details of the agreement are still emerging.

The deal was also confirmed in a tweet by Mexico's Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.

It comes at the end of three days of negotiations, which saw Washington demand a crackdown on Central American migrants.

What do we know about the deal so far?

In a joint declaration, the two countries said Mexico would take "unprecedented" steps to curb irregular migration and human trafficking.

Under the deal, Mexico will deploy its National Guard to throughout the country, with a priority along the US-Mexico border, from Monday.

The US will also expand its program of sending asylum seekers back to Mexico whilst they await legal reviews of their cases.

What's the situation on the US-Mexico border?

The stakes were raised on Wednesday as US Customs and Border Protection announced that migrant arrests had surged in May to the highest level in more than a decade.

Border Patrol apprehended 132,887 migrants attempting to enter the US from Mexico in May, marking a 33% increase from the month before.

It said 84,542 were families and 11,507 unaccompanied children.

The arrests were the highest monthly total since Mr Trump took office.

Another 11,391 migrants were deemed "inadmissible" and turned away after arriving at US ports of entry, bringing the overall figure to 144,278.

"We are in a full-blown emergency, and I cannot say this stronger, the system is broken," said acting CBP Commissioner John Sanders.

How do the numbers compare with previous years?

Official figures show illegal border crossings have been in decline since 2000.

In 2000, 1.6 million people were apprehended trying to cross the border illegally - that number was just under 400,000 in 2018.

In 2017, Mr Trump's first year in office, the figures were the lowest they had been since 1971.

The decline was in large part due to a dip in the number of people coming from Mexico.

In the past two years, however, the number of arrests has been rising again, especially in recent months.

Last week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador agreed to increase border security on his country's northern border.